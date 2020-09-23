Search

Investigators unable to determine cause of White Horse fire

PUBLISHED: 09:24 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 23 September 2020

Firefighters battle the flames at the historic pub, which had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour after its doors closed about three years ago. Picture: CHSRA

Firefighters battle the flames at the historic pub, which had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour after its doors closed about three years ago. Picture: CHSRA

Archant

Investigators have been unable to find out what caused the blaze at The White Horse pub.

The old White Horse pub in HighRoad, Chadwell Heath, was gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: Lindsay JonesThe old White Horse pub in HighRoad, Chadwell Heath, was gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: Lindsay Jones

About 40 firefighters fought the flames at the disused watering hole in the High Road, Chadwell Heath on Sunday, September 20.

Most of the historic, locally listed building was destroyed in the fire. There were no reported injuries.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has confirmed that its investigators have been unable to determine the cause of the blaze because of the severe damage caused.

The pub was gutted by fire in the early hours of Sunday, September 20. Picture: Lindsay JonesThe pub was gutted by fire in the early hours of Sunday, September 20. Picture: Lindsay Jones

A bus driver on the road at the time radioed TfL to report that the two-storey building was on fire. TfL then alerted the fire brigade at 4.47am. The fire was under control by 7.17am.

READ MORE: The White Horse pub fire sees 400 years of history ‘go up in flames’



An LFB spokesperson said: “Always call 999 first if you see a fire or an emergency situation – so that we can get to it quickly and save lives. Alert other authorities or property owners afterwards.”

Firefighters saw large amounts of smoke on the road as they arrived. Crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Hainault, Barking and East Ham fought for several hours to extinguish the flames, which spread from a corner of the roof to the rest of the building. Firefighters also used drones to help.

