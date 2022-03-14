Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Chadwell Heath bus 'stabbing'

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a suspected stabbing on a bus in High Road, Chadwell Heath.

Police attended the scene shortly before 4pm this afternoon (March 14). A 16-year-old boy was found with a stab injury and taken to hospital in a life threatening condition.

A crime scene remains in place as enquiries continue.

The 18-year-old remains in custody.

The boy's family are aware. There had been no condition update at the time of writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote CAD 4741/14Mar. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.