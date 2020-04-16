How Chamber of Commerce’s weekly phone-ins can help businesses in Barking and Dagenham

Jamie Banks. president of Barking & Dagenham Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Are you in business? Are you having difficulty getting answers from banks or from the council?

If the answer to those questions is yes, Barking & Dagenham Chamber of Commerce can help.

It has already helped local businesses which needed help accessing the small business rates grant, those who needed to make arrangements with HMRC relating to PAYE payment holidays, and given advice on rent holidays.

It can also provide advice relating to the Job Retention Scheme and assistance with accessing the Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

The chamber will continue to run a weekly phone-in, which is able to accommodate up to 50 callers. If you have any questions or are experiencing any problems accessing the government support, please do get in contact.

The phone-in takes place every Monday and businesses can call in any time between 11am – noon.

To dial in, call 03330 110 945. The conference room number is 16537581# and guest pin is 6227#.

Jamie Banks, Barking & Dagenham Chamber president, said: “Barking & Dagenham Chamber is here to support businesses. We want to hear from any businesses at this challenging time. Our weekly phone-in provides the opportunity to share experiences and ask for help with accessing the government’s Covid-19 support.

“If you are in business, no matter which sector, and have any questions about the current situation, please do get in touch on 020 8591 6966 or email info@bdchamber.co.uk.”