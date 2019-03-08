Search

Young people invited to apply for an internship on a Secret Cinema production

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 19 June 2019

The secret cinema programme runs from August 5-23. Pic: LBBD

Archant

Are you aged between 18 and 25 and fancy following in the footsteps of Quentin Tarantino or Steven Spielberg?

If so you can take your very first steps towards a career in the movie industry by signing up for a two-day internship working on a Secret Cinema production.

Secret Cinema events are held in an unknown location where visitors dress in characters from the relevant film.

Applicants must live in Barking and Dagenham and have an interest in either production, operations, front of house, stage management, performance or design within the industry.

Those who are picked will work on the Secret Cinema's production of the James Bond classic Casino Royale anytime between August 5- 23.

With work starting in Dagenham East to build London's largest film studio, a successful applicant could find more work on their doorstep in the future.

For more information and to apply click here.

