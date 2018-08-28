Present amnesty sees unwanted gifts collected for charity

You can drop unwanted presents at the Dagenham bingo hall. Picture: Google Google

Did you receive too many bottles of shower gel this Christmas, or a box of chocolates that you don’t like?

If so, you can hand over your unwanted gifts to a good cause.

Mecca Dagenham is holding a present amnesty, with any items handed in at the Dagenham Leisure Park venue passed on to Carers Trust, a charity which supports unpaid carers across the UK.

Sam Muirhead, manager at Mecca Dagenham, said: “Christmas is all about sharing and feeling generous, but we know that some of us do receive gifts that aren’t suitable or that we already have.

“That’s why we are launching this amnesty campaign to save presents languishing in the back of the cupboard and instead be donated to a worthy cause.

“There are no words to describe the importance of what carers do in our community, and it’s an honour to continue supporting Carers Trust and help make life that little bit easier for the many unpaid carers across Dagenham.”