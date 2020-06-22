Hospital colleagues give cheer to Barking couple after wedding day postponed

Leigh Kaniklides and John Tear, who had been due to get married on June 19 before their wedding had to be postponed. Picture: BHRUT BHRUT

Hospital colleagues cheered up a Barking couple on what should have been their wedding day - postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leigh Kaniklides and John Tear had been set to get married at Langtons in Hornchurch on Friday, June 19 but instead had to go about their day jobs at Queens Hospital.

Leigh, a discharge planner, said: “When I got into work the girls on the ward had got me a veil to wear and made a big fuss of me. John’s team had also got me some flowers and arranged to have lunch delivered for us.”

You may also want to watch:

The couple enjoyed kebab and chips, before having a ‘wedding’ picture taken.

They got together three years ago, having both worked for the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust for more than a decade.

Leigh added: “It ended up being a really nice day and it was so lovely that our colleagues did this for us.”

Their actual wedding is now planned for next September.