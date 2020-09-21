Work starts on 90-home development on former Dagenham job centre site

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell and Kevin Parsons, director of development at Hollybrook Ltd inspect works at the 90 home site in Chequers Lane Dagenham.

Building work has started at the site of an ex-job centre.

Construction of 90 “affordable homes” in Chequers Lane got underway last week. The work follows an agreement between Barking and Dagenham Council and developer Hollybrook Ltd, which will build the homes for the authority.

The site originally had planning permission for 77 homes, with only 16% designated as affordable. But thanks to a deal brokered by Be First, all the homes will now be affordable, with rents starting from £159 a week for a one-bedroom flat based on 2020/21 prices.

Cllr Darren Rodwell said: “This development is a win-win for the people of Barking and Dagenham – we get 90 more affordable homes for local people built by local labour.” Kevin Parsons from Hollybrook added: “This is an important and very prominent regeneration project which will provide employment for approximately 60 local people.” The total cost to the council is about £25m.