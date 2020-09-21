Search

Advanced search

Work starts on 90-home development on former Dagenham job centre site

PUBLISHED: 12:18 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 21 September 2020

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell and Kevin Parsons, director of development at Hollybrook Ltd inspect works at the 90 home site in Chequers Lane Dagenham. Picture: Andrew Baker

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell and Kevin Parsons, director of development at Hollybrook Ltd inspect works at the 90 home site in Chequers Lane Dagenham. Picture: Andrew Baker

© 2020 Andrew Baker studio@andrewbakerphotographer.com

Building work has started at the site of an ex-job centre.

You may also want to watch:

Construction of 90 “affordable homes” in Chequers Lane got underway last week. The work follows an agreement between Barking and Dagenham Council and developer Hollybrook Ltd, which will build the homes for the authority.

The site originally had planning permission for 77 homes, with only 16% designated as affordable. But thanks to a deal brokered by Be First, all the homes will now be affordable, with rents starting from £159 a week for a one-bedroom flat based on 2020/21 prices.

Cllr Darren Rodwell said: “This development is a win-win for the people of Barking and Dagenham – we get 90 more affordable homes for local people built by local labour.” Kevin Parsons from Hollybrook added: “This is an important and very prominent regeneration project which will provide employment for approximately 60 local people.” The total cost to the council is about £25m.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Tottenham to donate match-worn shirts to Justin Edinburgh Foundation

Justin Edinburgh celebrates after Leyton Orient clinched the National League title at Brisbane Road after a goalless draw with Braintree Town (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Work starts on 90-home development on former Dagenham job centre site

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell and Kevin Parsons, director of development at Hollybrook Ltd inspect works at the 90 home site in Chequers Lane Dagenham. Picture: Andrew Baker

Family ‘very concerned’ after man reported missing from Dagenham home

Police are appealing for help to find missing person Scott Russell. Picture: MPS

Two men from Barking charged with murder after death in Dagenham car park

John Avers, 47, died in a car park in Whalebone Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

TfL Rail services suspended between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on some Sundays this autumn

TfL Rail services will not run between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on some Sundays in October and November. Picture: Catherine Davison