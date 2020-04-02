Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham Council chief executive takes on temporary role in Birmingham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 April 2020

Barking and Dagenham Council chief executive Chris Naylor. Picture: Sophie Cox

Barking and Dagenham Council chief executive Chris Naylor. Picture: Sophie Cox

Archant

Barking and Dagenham Council’s chief executive is set to join Birmingham City Council on a temporary basis.

Chris Naylor will move to the Midlands next month where he will spend nine to 12 months as interim chief executive.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “This is a challenging time for the whole country and once again, local government is pulling together in a national effort to support local communities as best they can.

“We have a really strong foundation to continue getting the job done and moving the borough forwards.

“Chris has made a huge difference in Barking and Dagenham so he’s exactly what Birmingham needs right now.”

Arrangements for who will take on Mr Naylor’s duties at Barking and Dagenham Council will be finalised next week.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Town Hall approves ‘affordable’ homes plans in Dagenham

An artist's impression of the Oxlow development. Picture: Be First

Cars and bus stop destroyed in blaze after Dagenham police pursuit ends in crash

The blaze in Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Keenan Mitchell

Coronavirus: Barking shopkeeper calls for premises rent to be deferred to help stay afloat

Shazzadur Rahman opened Party Beee in Faircross Parade, Barking, in Janury 2019. Picture: S Rahman

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Seen a business open that shouldn’t be? Report it to the council

Many businesses in Barking must remain closed under the latest government guidance. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Town Hall approves ‘affordable’ homes plans in Dagenham

An artist's impression of the Oxlow development. Picture: Be First

Cars and bus stop destroyed in blaze after Dagenham police pursuit ends in crash

The blaze in Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Keenan Mitchell

Coronavirus: Barking shopkeeper calls for premises rent to be deferred to help stay afloat

Shazzadur Rahman opened Party Beee in Faircross Parade, Barking, in Janury 2019. Picture: S Rahman

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Seen a business open that shouldn’t be? Report it to the council

Many businesses in Barking must remain closed under the latest government guidance. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: RFU announce final league positions

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020

Coronavirus: Football talks continue on possible wage deferral

A view of closed ticket stalls at Wembley Stadium

Ilford’s long-distance hero Catton has been battling a new foe in Coronavirus

Andy Catton of Ilford AC

Barking and Dagenham Council chief executive takes on temporary role in Birmingham

Barking and Dagenham Council chief executive Chris Naylor. Picture: Sophie Cox
Drive 24