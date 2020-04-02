Barking and Dagenham Council chief executive takes on temporary role in Birmingham

Barking and Dagenham Council’s chief executive is set to join Birmingham City Council on a temporary basis.

Chris Naylor will move to the Midlands next month where he will spend nine to 12 months as interim chief executive.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “This is a challenging time for the whole country and once again, local government is pulling together in a national effort to support local communities as best they can.

“We have a really strong foundation to continue getting the job done and moving the borough forwards.

“Chris has made a huge difference in Barking and Dagenham so he’s exactly what Birmingham needs right now.”

Arrangements for who will take on Mr Naylor’s duties at Barking and Dagenham Council will be finalised next week.