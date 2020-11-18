Volunteers at Dagenham church offering support people for struggling with debt during pandemic

The debt centre is based at RCCG King of Kings Tabernacle in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: Google Archant

Volunteers at a Dagenham church are helping people in the community who are struggling with debt, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Christians Against Poverty (CAP) debt centre based at RCCG King of Kings Tabernacle, in Whalebone Lane South, offers people practical support, encouragement and a friendly voice at the end of a phone.

Dagenham East centre manager Chantal Ogunfolu said: “Our buildings may be closed but the church is very active.

“The times we’re in may have changed the way we offer our service but we’re still here to support our clients where needed.

“We’re offering practical support such as linking clients up with local food banks, arranging emergency shops and continuing to help clients with their paperwork and progressing them towards managing debt.”

The CAP debt help service has been adapted to adhere to government social distancing guidance to keep its staff and clients safe.

CAP staff and volunteers are delivering essentials where needed and ensuring people who are locked in poverty have practical, emotional and spiritual support.

You may also want to watch:

Chantal said: “We’ve got teams going above and beyond right now doing all sorts of things for our clients.

“They’re creating activity packs for children, boxes of essentials for families and sending messages of hope, comfort and encouragement to anyone in need.

“Some clients have been alone and isolated for a long time, even before coronavirus, so our continuing contact is giving people a lifeline of support and hope.”

CAP is a charity determined to reduce poverty by delivering debt counselling, money management advice and other support for people breaking habitual dependencies.

Chantal added: “We’re determined to ensure that we do whatever we can to alleviate the additional pressure that many of our clients are facing as they negotiate loss of or low income.

“We may all be affected by this pandemic but we’re not all in the same boat.

“We’re committed to supporting our clients during this time as they bravely face even more challenges than usual.”

If you are struggling with debt and need help, visit capuk.org or call 0800 328 0006.