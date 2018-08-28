Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

PUBLISHED: 12:03 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:03 24 December 2018

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Archant

Christmas Angels have been mysteriously appearing across Chadwell Heath – and it’s not the work of Father Christmas.

Volunteers Victoria Burke, Amelia Burke and Anna Page. Picture: Julie CourtVolunteers Victoria Burke, Amelia Burke and Anna Page. Picture: Julie Court

Members of St Chad’s Church have spent the last year knitting tiny angels, and last Friday, they went out to hang them on branches and fences down the high street.

The congregation had been challenged in January by the vicar’s wife, Julie Court, 53, to take up the knitting.

“I challenged them to knit as many as they could through the year, she said.

“A friend of mine is a vicar in Dorset and they did it in their village. I didn’t know if it would work up here but I just thought it was a really lovely idea.”

A Christmas angel. Picture: Julie CourtA Christmas angel. Picture: Julie Court

The congregation certainly stepped up to the challenge, knitting 707 between them, with one woman knitting 100 herself.

Around 150 people got involved with the knitting, and 20 helped hand them out last week. The oldest volunteer was 70, the youngest was seven.

“The whole congregation got behind it,” Julie said.

“The volunteers who came were really excited, and it was really well received. We met people in the street who asked us what we were doing, and when we told them they could take one, they asked us, really?

The volunteers who hung up angels in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Julie CourtThe volunteers who hung up angels in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Julie Court

“By the next morning, about 60 per cent of them were gone.”

The angels were hung from the church, all down the high street, and had little signs on them asking to be taken home.

The figures take about an hour to make, and are made up of a stuffed knitted triangle with knitted wings stitched on the back. Some were colourful, some were white – Julie said everyone had their own take on them.

Most Read

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Quick-thinking 12-year-old saves family’s life

Ephraim with the fire crew after his quick-thinking actions. Picture: @LAS_HART and @LFBBarkDag

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Team News: Dagenham & Redbridge vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates with Josh Coulson after scoring against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Balanta a key player for Dagenham, says Embleton

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham netted in their victory over Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Taylor praises Daggers’ defence after win at Salford

Conor Wilkinson scored the first goal for Dagenham & Redbridge at Salford City (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists