Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street
PUBLISHED: 12:03 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:03 24 December 2018
Archant
Christmas Angels have been mysteriously appearing across Chadwell Heath – and it’s not the work of Father Christmas.
Members of St Chad’s Church have spent the last year knitting tiny angels, and last Friday, they went out to hang them on branches and fences down the high street.
The congregation had been challenged in January by the vicar’s wife, Julie Court, 53, to take up the knitting.
“I challenged them to knit as many as they could through the year, she said.
“A friend of mine is a vicar in Dorset and they did it in their village. I didn’t know if it would work up here but I just thought it was a really lovely idea.”
The congregation certainly stepped up to the challenge, knitting 707 between them, with one woman knitting 100 herself.
Around 150 people got involved with the knitting, and 20 helped hand them out last week. The oldest volunteer was 70, the youngest was seven.
“The whole congregation got behind it,” Julie said.
“The volunteers who came were really excited, and it was really well received. We met people in the street who asked us what we were doing, and when we told them they could take one, they asked us, really?
“By the next morning, about 60 per cent of them were gone.”
The angels were hung from the church, all down the high street, and had little signs on them asking to be taken home.
The figures take about an hour to make, and are made up of a stuffed knitted triangle with knitted wings stitched on the back. Some were colourful, some were white – Julie said everyone had their own take on them.