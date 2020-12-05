View from the house: Follow guidelines over festive period

Published: 8:30 AM December 5, 2020 Updated: 11:05 AM December 9, 2020

As the November lockdown comes to an end and we look towards Christmas, I hope everyone can spend some quality time with loved ones, even if this is socially distanced outdoors or virtually!

But it is so important that when enjoying the Christmas break, we follow the guidelines to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus and keep as safe as possible.

In Barking and Dagenham Covid-19 is sadly still very much with us, and the number of new infections is still higher than in many other parts of London. This means we still have to do everything we can to limit the spread of this horrid virus.

Make sure you are up to date with the Covid-19 guidelines in place - which are all online - so you can play your part keeping everyone safe over the coming weeks. Together we can keep each other safe.

It’s also essential that you keep an eye out for family, friends and neighbours who may be struggling with the challenges we all face at the moment. Whether a friendly chat or helping with the shopping, we can all look out for one another.

We also know that this year has hit local businesses hard, our high streets in particular have been devastated by the impact of Covid-19. So, in the run up to Christmas it is essential that we try to shop local and use the high street where we can.

Buying food and presents locally can make a real difference to small businesses trying to get back on their feet. Big online corporations have already done very well this year, so let’s instead try and spend locally here in Barking and Dagenham.

This Christmas will certainly be like no other, but I hope everyone can still relax, reflect and spend some time with loved ones. I wish you a healthy and peaceful Christmas!