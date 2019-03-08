Search

Family files complaint against how police handled Barking man's missing persons case

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 September 2019

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on March 1. Picture: MPS.

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on March 1. Picture: MPS.

Archant

The family of a missing man found drowned in a lake at The Chase Nature Reserve in Dagenham, have filed an official complaint against how the police handled his missing persons case.

An inquest last week concluded Christopher Knowles' death was an accident and that no one could be held responsible.

His father, Alan Knowles, is satisfied with the outcome of the inquest, but told the Post he has significant reservations about how the police handled the search.

Alan took issue with the number of police involved, the scope of the search and officers' contact with the family.

One of the main points of contention is that a boat with dogs trained to smell bodies may have malfunctioned before getting to the area where Chris went missing.

At the inquest, assistant coroner Ian Wade QC emphasised there was no chance Chris would have ever been found alive and that experts said his body may have only floated to the surface two weeks after he went into the lake.

While the Met confirmed it had received the complaint, a spokeswoman declined to comment further.

