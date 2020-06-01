Search

Children and adults flee blaze as flames damage Dagenham play centre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 June 2020

A fire in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, damaged part of Trinity Playcentre. Picture: Galya Racheva

A fire in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, damaged part of Trinity Playcentre. Picture: Galya Racheva

Archant

An investigation is underway after a fire damaged part of a children’s play centre.

About 40 firefighters fought the flames with six engines called to the blaze which threatened a range of shops, flats and Trinity Playcentre in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham on Sunday, May 31.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Part of two flats on the ground and second floors of the building and the roof were damaged.

“Part of a detached, single storey building used as a play centre at the rear of the property was also damaged and an external courtyard was destroyed.”

Three adults and three children fled the building before six fire engines from stations in Dagenham, Wennington, Ilford, Barking and Hornchurch arrived after being called at 7.29pm.

The spokesperson said: “There were no reports of any injuries.”

The brigade’s 999 control officers took 28 calls to the blaze which was brought under control by 8.45pm.

The cause remains under investigation.

