Boy stabbed in the head in Dagenham

Church Elm Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google. Google

A boy has been stabbed in the head in Dagenham.

Police found the 17-year-old after they were called to the scene in Church Elm Lane yesterday at around 8.40pm.

Paramedics judged the injury as a laceration and took the boy to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have made no arrests, but enquiries are ongoing.