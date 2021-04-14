London elections 2021: City and East candidates make case for your vote

Published: 7:00 AM April 14, 2021

Elections for the London Assembly, which sits at City Hall, take place on May 6. - Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

With less than a month to go until polling day, the candidates to represent the City and East constituency on the London Assembly make their case as to why you should vote for them.

The assembly elections are taking place on the same day as the capital decides on the next mayor of London on Thursday, May 6.

This paper asked each of those standing in City and East - which covers Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets - what they would do to improve the lives of residents in those boroughs if elected.

Here's what they had to say in a maximum of 100 words.

Richard Flowers of the Liberal Democrats is also in the running, but he did not respond before our deadline.

David Bull. - Credit: Stuart Mitchell

David Bull - Reform UK

London has never needed help and action more than it does now.

I’ve lived in London since I was 18, went to medical school here, worked as a doctor and set up a business in London.

I will fight tirelessly to reopen London’s economy, help businesses and especially the self-employed to thrive, support our theatres, restaurants, and champion our cultural and heritage sites.

We urgently need to support our London NHS to work through the backlog of patients that urgently need to be seen.

We must tackle inequalities in health, drug misuse and get people back on their feet.

Unmesh Desai. - Credit: City Hall

Unmesh Desai - Labour and Co-operative Party

Over five years at City Hall, I’ve developed my London Moving East programme, bringing investment into the constituency that delivers good jobs fit for the 21st century, such as at the new Dagenham film studios.

As we emerge from the pandemic, the focus needs to be jobs, jobs, jobs, and I am committed to working with local councils to ensure we deliver them alongside a green recovery.

I will also continue to fight issues that matter to residents as I did when working to save Dagenham police station, reduce Tube noise in the Barbican and oppose the Westferry Printworks development.

Tim Kiely. - Credit: Green Party

Tim Kiely - Green Party

Since 2000 you’ve had Greens representing you in the London Assembly and we’re proud of our track record of delivering for London.

Sian Berry and Caroline Russell have worked hard to get cross-party support for our good ideas. From securing £70 million in funding for youth workers to winning residents the power to vote down plans that demolish council homes.

Londoners are crying out for a new start; this election matters and your vote really counts.

Vote Green on May 6 for fresh thinking on housing and a commitment to make London the greenest city in the world.

Nick Vandyke. - Credit: Sofia/Nick Vandyke

Nick Vandyke - Conservative Party

Having lived and worked across City and East, I want to fight for east London.

As a tenant, then leaseholder, I want to hold councils and housing associations to account for poor repairs and get more affordable family homes built here.

With Rishi Sunak announcing the new Thames Freeport, I want to work with business to increase apprenticeships and jobs.

With Shaun Bailey’s promise of 8,000 extra police and 4,000 extra youth workers, I want to work to reduce crime.

And using my experience of working at the Tube, I want to cut waste, improve services and open Crossrail.