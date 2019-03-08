Cladding to be replaced on Barking flats

Ropeworks in Barking town centre.

Cladding on a 246-home block of flats is to be replaced after a report found it to be unsafe.

Developers Redrow will be making changes to the exterior of the Ropeworks development in Barking town centre.

They will also be introducing a waking watch service to ensure residents' safety until the work is complete.

It is not known when the work will be completed by, or how much it will cost.

A Redrow spokesman said: "The cladding panels themselves are still in the process of being fully tested but we have committed to replacing any defective insulation panels with the help of the contractors involved.

"Regardless of these ongoing technical discussions, we're pleased to bring residents peace of mind and to progress with appropriate works."

A spokesman for Ropeworks' managing agent Block Management UK Ltd said that the company "would like to place on record their appreciation to Redrow for taking their responsibilities seriously, and for providing the residents with much needed peace of mind that the building will be made safe".