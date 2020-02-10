Search

Barking businesswoman bakes her way to national competition's final four

PUBLISHED: 10:03 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 10 February 2020

Claire Flavin-Jones from Barking has reached the final of baker of the year at The Cake Professionals Awards. Picture: Claire Flavin-Jones

Claire Flavin-Jones from Barking has reached the final of baker of the year at The Cake Professionals Awards. Picture: Claire Flavin-Jones

Archant

A baking businesswoman has made it to the final four of a national search for the year's best baker.

Former Barking & Dagenham College student, Claire Flavin-Jones, from Barking has reached the final of baker of the year at The Cake Professionals Awards.

Mature student Claire studied patisserie and confectionary after deciding on a career change from sales. Since then, she hasn't looked back, winning competitions and running her own business Bombshell Bakes.

Claire said: "I couldn't believe it when I found out that I won the regional competition and have been placed in the national final with just three other bakers."

The competition involved baking a cake and sending a piece to the judging headquarters where four pastry chefs - including Kathryn Cuthbertson, the Queen's former pastry chef - judged the entries blind.

The awards will be presented on March 2 at an awards  ceremony presented by Cherish Finden, a judge on Channel 4's Bake Off: The Professionals.

A £1,000 cash prize, publication of the winning recipe and a tour of the Tate & Lyle's sugar museum are up for grabs.

