Barking baker competing on Channel 4 Christmas TV show

A former Barking and Dagenham College food studies student is set to appear on the Channel 4 show Kirstie's Handmade Christmas.

A talented baker, Claire Flavin-Jones will be taking part in a Christmas cake competition for the third of the 15 episodes - airing on November 27 at 5pm - with three other contestants. Claire applied for the TV programme after spotting it online and showed producers pictures of her work and a drawing of the design she planned to make for the show. She beat out thousands of entries from other applicants.

The Barking native specialises in custom cakes and baked treats, and started her bakery Bombshell Bakes whilst still at the College.

"I'm really proud to be one of four chosen to compete in this wonderful show at Christmas headquarters," Claire said. "It has topped off a fantastic first year for Bombshell Bakes!"

Earlier this year the baker won a national award for her cupcakes featuring plus-sized women.