Coronavirus: ‘The heart of Dagenham’ continues to be lit in blue in CU London salute to workers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 April 2020

CU London's Dagenham campus was lit up in blue in support of the NHS. Picture: Jimmy Lee/CU London

©Jimmy Lee

A university is saluting the NHS and care workers by lighting up its building blue as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

CU London, part of the Coventry University Group, lit up the former Dagenham Civic Centre blue as part of the “clap for carers” tribute.

The salute encouraged people to collectively take part in a nationwide applause to thank the NHS staff for their work to battle COVID-19.

CU London was turned blue – the colour of the iconic NHS logo.

Andy Ginn, associate pro-vice chancellor at CU London, said: “It was excellent to see our building illuminated blue in support of the National Health Service.

“We understand that the former Dagenham Civic Centre was originally opened in 1937 with a potential dual purpose in mind – that of a hospital.

“It seems doubly appropriate therefore that this iconic building, which locals call ‘the heart of Dagenham’, signals Coventry University Group’s support for our NHS at this crucial time.

“We’re all very proud to stand by the NHS, key workers and those providing the skills, services and support now recognised as essential.”

