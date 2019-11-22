Green campaigners seek help planting community orchard at Eastbrookend Country Park

Volunteers and park rangers will be creating a community orchard at Eastbrookend.

Volunteers have invited people to join them in planting a community orchard as part of their bid to tackle climate change.

Members of grassroots organisation ClimateYouChange and park rangers at Eastbrookend Country Park will be digging the earth to create a place for people to learn gardening skills and in time pick the fruits of their labours.

Celia Wain-Heapy from the group said: "We passionately believe communities need to come together to plant trees as quickly as possible. No matter how efficiently government acts, this cannot happen quickly enough."

She added that we need more trees because of their capacity to store carbon dioxide and reduce the rate of global warming.

"Tree loss is happening at an unprecedented rate around the globe. This is why we are urging everyone around us to act. Time is not on our side unless we come together," Celia said.

Drop by the Millennium Centre at The Chase, Dagenham Road, on Thursday, November 28 from 11am to 2pm.

Children under 16 are not allowed at the event and 16 to 18-year olds need to be accompanied by a responsible adult.

To register your interest visit climateyouchange.org/events