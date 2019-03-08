Search

Barking and Dagenham's council leader shortlisted for national award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 October 2019

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The leader of Barking and Dagenham Council has been shortlisted in the 2019 Councillor Achievement Awards.

Cllr Darren Rodwell is in the running to win the leader of the year category, one of seven up for grabs.

The awards, now in their 10th year, recognise the work of councillors across England and Wales.

You may also want to watch:

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of award organisers Local Government Information Unit, said: "This year's shortlist is by far one of the most impressive we have seen to date, showcasing the achievements of the best and brightest councillors up and down the country.

"These councillors deliver for their communities in increasingly challenging and hostile times alongside severe budget constraints.

"Despite all of that and more, their determination and resolve has left their communities safer, stronger and healthier, thanks to their efforts."

The winners will be announced at a Westminster ceremony on Tuesday, November 5.

