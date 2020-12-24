Letters: Benefits of new developments, and how to fund TfL

Opinion

Published: 12:41 PM December 24, 2020

An artist's impression of the plans for Gascoigne Estate. - Credit: Be First

Consider benefits of new homes

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member, regeneration and social housing, writes:

Whilst always welcoming Paul Scott’s interests in our borough’s regeneration, despite his not living here, can I be allowed to put the “other side” to his opposition to new homes proposed for Mark’s Gate and the Gascoigne Estate?

For the Mark’s Gate consultation, letters were sent to nearly 2,000 homes. All the homes planned for this location will be rented out at below full commercial rents and it is expected that 70 of them will be available for people on our housing waiting lists.

We hope at least a quarter of the jobs in building them will go to local people. The scheme would also pay for improved play space for children at Mark’s Gate recreation ground and St Chad’s Park.

Paul also dislikes the 368 homes for people we hope to put on Gascoigne Estate to replace the ones built when the Gascoigne Estate was constructed.

Although I enjoyed my decade living on this estate, it has long been apparent that these homes are not good enough.

We do not think it will leave a bad impression on St Margaret’s Church as the nearest homes will still be more than 200 metres away.

Some years ago the council cleared the factories and other buildings which crowded around the church and we will not allow buildings to get that near again.

Long-awaited improvements to Barking Station should be started soon, prompted precisely by the exciting regeneration of the town centre.

We still top the London boroughs’ league table for children being placed in their first choice preferences for schools and will continue to ensure we have enough school places.

Finally, Paul rightly says we should consider the “overall public health, social and environmental impacts” of these new homes, but that was done at length in the two relevant reports to the local planning committee.

What I would also say is that people should consider the huge public health and social benefits of moving into new homes for the people who want them, many of whom will currently be overcrowded or adults still stuck at home with their impatient parents or else living in inadequate properties and paying far higher rent levels than they will in these new properties if they are allowed to be built.

Both of these applications will ultimately be decided independently by the mayor for London or his representatives so all these points will be reviewed then and of

course Paul is free to raise his objections to the new homes at those meetings.





Need to find new ways to fund TfL

Dr Alison Moore , Londonwide Assembly member, writes:

The pandemic continues to cripple Transport for London’s main source of income, which comes from passenger fares.

Despite this, the government has so far refused to provide TfL with the sustainable and long-term funding deal it needs to keep services running smoothly and to secure the future of key infrastructure projects – which are crucial for job creation and supporting London’s economic recovery.

This has meant that City Hall and TfL have been forced to find other ways of making up the financial deficit they face in future years.

One of the fairest solutions would be for ministers to allow London to keep hold of the money it collects through Vehicle Excise Duty. This is worth around £500million per year, and is currently spent to subsidise road maintenance in other parts of the country.

If the Department for Transport will not come to the table to discuss this, the mayor has signalled that he might need to explore the option of a new boundary charge in future years. This would mean that motorists outside of the capital, would need to pay a £3.50 charge to drive into Greater London.

The ball is now in the government’s court.

