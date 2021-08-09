Former mayor's fundraising sees thousands donated to Dagenham charities
A former mayor has donated thousands of pounds to Dagenham charities after a two-year fundraising drive.
Cllr Peter Chand, who held the ceremonial position of Barking and Dagenham mayor from 2019 until this year, handed over cheques for more than £11,400 to both the Independent Living Agency (ILA) and Dagenham United Charity.
This brought the total amounts raised to £19,000 for the ILA, which supports people with disabilities, and £16,500 for Dagenham United, which helps financially struggling families.
During a presentation event at Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club, Cllr Chand said: “I would like to thank everyone who donated to my two chosen charities.
“The past 18 months have been difficult for us all and I’m honoured to have had so much support during this tough time.”
Dagenham-born Cllr Chand has run three London marathons and taken part in a 12-hour karate marathon for charity.
The River ward councillor signed up as an NHS volunteer during the pandemic.
