Investigations are underway to establish the cause of a fire in a retail and storage unit in Barking.

About 25 firefighters using four fire engines were called to the blaze at the commercial property in Clockhouse Avenue at 9.30am on Saturday (March 5).

They tackled a small fire in a rear stairwell on the first floor of the two-storey building.

The London Fire Brigade is currently investigating what caused the blaze, which was under control within 45 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire crews from Barking, East Ham and and Dagenham fire stations attended the scene.