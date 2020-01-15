Dagenham football club makes donation in memory of former player Damary Dawkins

Chris Whitham from Euro Dagenham joins Damary's parents Nadine and Tony Dawkins to present a cheque to Beverley De-Gale, co-founder of ACLT. Picture: ACLT ACLT

A football club has donated £500 to charity in memory of a young player who lost his battle with leukaemia aged 13.

Damary Dawkins. Picture: ACLT Damary Dawkins. Picture: ACLT

Damary Dawkins, who was initially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2015, and despite receiving a stem cell donation in December 2018, the teenager died in March last year.

The talented footballer played for Euro Dagenham FC and had also been part of Crystal Palace's elite player development centre.

And now Euro Dagenham - a youth team based in Mayesbrook Park - has handed over £500 to the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT) in memory of Damary.

Club officer Chris Whitham joined Damary's parents Tony and Nadine to present the cheque to ACLT co-founder Beverley De-Gale.

The blood cancer charity supported the family throughout his treatment and helped to launch the #Match4Damary campaign to find a suitable stem cell donor.

For more information about the charity, visit aclt.com