Dagenham football club makes donation in memory of former player Damary Dawkins

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 January 2020

Chris Whitham from Euro Dagenham joins Damary's parents Nadine and Tony Dawkins to present a cheque to Beverley De-Gale, co-founder of ACLT. Picture: ACLT

ACLT

A football club has donated £500 to charity in memory of a young player who lost his battle with leukaemia aged 13.

Damary Dawkins. Picture: ACLTDamary Dawkins. Picture: ACLT

Damary Dawkins, who was initially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2015, and despite receiving a stem cell donation in December 2018, the teenager died in March last year.

The talented footballer played for Euro Dagenham FC and had also been part of Crystal Palace's elite player development centre.

And now Euro Dagenham - a youth team based in Mayesbrook Park - has handed over £500 to the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT) in memory of Damary.

Club officer Chris Whitham joined Damary's parents Tony and Nadine to present the cheque to ACLT co-founder Beverley De-Gale.

The blood cancer charity supported the family throughout his treatment and helped to launch the #Match4Damary campaign to find a suitable stem cell donor.

For more information about the charity, visit aclt.com

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

