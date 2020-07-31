Search

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 August 2020

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

Archant

A Co-op Food has opened at Barking Riverside.

The ribbon was cut at the store in Rivergate Square, Minter Road on Thursday, July 30.

Representatives from the King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity received a £2,000 donation to support their work as part of the launch day activities.

The store opens 7am-11pm daily and includes an in-store bakery. Co-op members receive a 5per cent reward on purchases of own brand products, and the store donates a further 1pc to community causes.

The retailer’s Food Share scheme works to minimise food waste by working with community not-for-profit organisations to donate to those in need.

Store manager Ravi Sandaname said: “We have had a fantastic response – the store looks great and we are looking forward to serving our community. Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally.”

