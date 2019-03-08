Grieving family 'comforted' as Dagenham father's organ donation helps others to see

Colin with daughter Rosie. Picture: Tina Roome Archant

The family of a father who died of cancer has described the comfort they feel after his corneas donation helped others "see again".

Colin Hudson of Waterbeach Road, Dagenham, was on an escalator at London Liverpool Street station when he lost balance and tumbled down the steel steps.

The 62-year old went for routine tests complaining of a sore knee and back only to discover he had stage four lung cancer with the spread of the disease having weakened his bones, causing the fall.

Colin, a devoted father and West Ham United fan, was given 12 months to live. His final days were spent at Saint Francis Hospice in Havering-atte-Bower.

Hi sister, Tina, said Colin wasn't one to show his emtions, but added: "He held our hands so tightly at the hospice — that was his way of showing his love for us."

Her last memory of her brother is of a tear falling from his eye as his tight grasp of her hand slowly slipped away.

Sadly, Colin never made his 12-month prognosis. He passed away at the hospice in August just 12 weeks after his diagnosis.

But he surprised everyone by having plans in place for his death, including his wish not to be resuscitated and desire for his two children to act as pallbearers at his funeral.

Colin asked to be laid to rest next to his dad while wearing the shirt of his beloved West Ham United. His daughter, Rosie, 15, chose Mariah Carey's song Hero to show what her dad meant to her.

The club's famous anthem rang out too with club captain Mark Noble writing to Colin's family shortly after.

And last weekend, his story appeared in the programme for the match against Newcastle United.

Tina said: "He has left a big gap in our lives, but I can't thank the hospice enough. He fought until the end. It's comforting to know Colin is now seeing the world through the nine people he has helped to see again."

If you or a loved one is under Saint Francis Hospice's care and would like to find out more about cornea donation, speak to a member of the clinical team or call 01708 75331.

If you're not under its care but would like to donate your corneas, visit organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0800 432 0559.