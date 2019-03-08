Barking boxing legend raising money in Woodford Green for Saint Francis Hospice

Former featherweight champion Colin McMillan. Picture: Steve Poston. Archant

Boxing legend Colin McMillan is throwing his weight behind the hospice that helped his father in his final days.

McMillan, who began his career at Barking Amateur Boxing Club, is holding his annual Boxing Charity Night at Prince Regent Hotel in Woodford Green on Friday, October 4.

All proceeds from the night will go to Barking Amateur Boxing Club and Saint Francis Hospice, Havering-atte-Bower.

Staff from the hospice cared for his father at home at the end of his two-year struggle with lymph node cancer. The goal was to give his final weeks as much dignity, comfort, and as little pain as possible.

McMillan has been prolific in helping children living with disabilities. So much so that the Queen gave him the nod in this year's New Year Honours and awarded him with the British Empire Medal.

Tickets can be bought by emailing info@colin-mcmillan.com.