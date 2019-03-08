Top Barking and Dagenham students win £500 grants to help continue their education

Mayor Peter Chand (left) and young mayor Joshua Singh-Hill (left) with 2019's Colin Pond Trust Scholarship Award winners. Picture: LBBD. LBBD

High-achieving GCSE students from across Barking and Dagenham have won £500 grants to put towards their education at the annual Colin Pond Trust Scholarship Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a ceremony on October 16 at The Broadway Theatre, 52 young people from 11 schools won the support for their A-level studies.

You may also want to watch:

Now in its third year, the awards recognise the top pupils who are staying in the borough to continue their studies.

"A child's future shouldn't have to be decided based on their background, but on their potential," said Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, lead for educational attainment and school improvement. "That is why the Colin Pond Trust Scholarship Awards are so vital for the young people of our borough - not just to give them some financial support but to acknowledge their hard work and commitment."

Colin Pond was a Barking and Dagenham councillor for three years up to his death in 2001. He left money in a trust fund to help the young people of the borough continue into further education.