Top Barking and Dagenham students win £500 grants to help continue their education
PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 October 2019
LBBD
High-achieving GCSE students from across Barking and Dagenham have won £500 grants to put towards their education at the annual Colin Pond Trust Scholarship Awards.
In a ceremony on October 16 at The Broadway Theatre, 52 young people from 11 schools won the support for their A-level studies.
Now in its third year, the awards recognise the top pupils who are staying in the borough to continue their studies.
"A child's future shouldn't have to be decided based on their background, but on their potential," said Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, lead for educational attainment and school improvement. "That is why the Colin Pond Trust Scholarship Awards are so vital for the young people of our borough - not just to give them some financial support but to acknowledge their hard work and commitment."
Colin Pond was a Barking and Dagenham councillor for three years up to his death in 2001. He left money in a trust fund to help the young people of the borough continue into further education.