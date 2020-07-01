Barking and Dagenham art students document coronavirus lockdown experiences with set of ‘fantastic’ images

A series of pictures have been produced by youngsters illustrating their experiences of the coronavirus.

Students from Barking and Dagenham College used some of their time during lockdown to produce the artworks as part of a Covid Visual Diaries project.

Art and design tutor Hayley Young said: “I wanted to encourage my students to develop their visual observation and mark making skills so I decided to set them a task to draw the objects that they could see in their lockdown space.

“I hoped that this would encourage them to use this strange situation in a positive way and build on their skills.”

The results have been a series of images celebrating ordinary objects with pictures ranging from face masks, games consoles and flowers to butterflies, board games and gardens.

Hayley added: “It’s been a great way for the students to creatively document what they’ve been going through.”