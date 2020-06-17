Search

‘We are truly committed to diversity’: Barking and Dagenham College publishes ethnic minority workforce figures

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 June 2020

Veronica Anthony-David is chief transformation officer at Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Veronica Anthony-David is chief transformation officer at Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Archant

A college has published figures showing how diverse its workforce is in response to the Black Live Matter movement.

Barking and Dagenham College’s number crunching shows that 30 per cent of its 495 staff identify themselves as black, Asian or from an ethnic minority.

Three of the college’s five top executives, including the principal Yvonne Kelly, are from a minority.

This also includes Veronica Anthony-David who is chief transformation officer.

Mrs Anthony-David said: “Our commitment to racial equality comes right from the top of our organisation and pervades everything we do.

“We felt that making our workforce diversity data public is a good way to demonstrate that we are truly committed to diversity.

“It’s one thing for an organisation to say the right things, but quite another for it to do the right things, day in, day out.

“We serve a diverse student community and borough, and it is important that our workforce and leadership team is truly representative of that.

Mrs Anthony-David joined the college in April.

She added: “When I was looking for a new role, it was really important for me to know that I was joining an organisation that was serious about equality and diversity.”

