College fitness centre launches new app to make exercising easier

Fitness apprentices Millie Diedrick and Harry Gilham with the new app. Picture: Kate Bishop Kate Bishop

A fitness centre has launched a new app in a bid to make exercising easier.

Barking and Dagenham College’s fitness centre, which is open to the public as well as staff and students, has introduced the app to allow people to view and book classes at the touch of a button.

Liana Mathurin-Brown, sports and facilities manager at Barking and Dagenham College explained: “They no longer need to bring their gym membership card with them; all they need is their phone.

“They can also stay up-to-date on current classes, events, promotions and offers.”

Fitness apprentices Harry Gilham, 18, and Millie Diedrick, 20, who work in the Rush Green venue were among the first to test it out.

The college is also offering a one week guest pass to anyone who downloads the MemberMe+ app and selects BDC fitness centre.