Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

College fitness centre launches new app to make exercising easier

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 January 2019

Fitness apprentices Millie Diedrick and Harry Gilham with the new app. Picture: Kate Bishop

Fitness apprentices Millie Diedrick and Harry Gilham with the new app. Picture: Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop

A fitness centre has launched a new app in a bid to make exercising easier.

Barking and Dagenham College’s fitness centre, which is open to the public as well as staff and students, has introduced the app to allow people to view and book classes at the touch of a button.

Liana Mathurin-Brown, sports and facilities manager at Barking and Dagenham College explained: “They no longer need to bring their gym membership card with them; all they need is their phone.

“They can also stay up-to-date on current classes, events, promotions and offers.”

Fitness apprentices Harry Gilham, 18, and Millie Diedrick, 20, who work in the Rush Green venue were among the first to test it out.

The college is also offering a one week guest pass to anyone who downloads the MemberMe+ app and selects BDC fitness centre.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tribunal rules Barking and Dagenham Council discriminated against workers on race and disability

Barking and Dagenham Council has been found guilty of discrimination. Pic: Ken Mears

Teenager threatened at knifepoint for her Oyster card

Only an Oyster card was taken. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Missing girl, 14, with links to Barking and Dagenham has been found

Essex Police have thanked readers after Joanne Cooper was found. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Court of Appeal reduces sentence of Dagenham knife thug for stabbing that led victim to lose leg

Ce-jay Furzer pleaded guilty to stabbing his teenage victim with a flick knife. His sentence has been reduced on appeal. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

College fitness centre launches new app to make exercising easier

Fitness apprentices Millie Diedrick and Harry Gilham with the new app. Picture: Kate Bishop

Daggers knocked out of Trophy by Salford

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford and Barking play out goalless draw

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham battle to victory over Arsenal as superb Rice scores his first Hammers goal

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Post letters: Hotel investment, judging schools, refuse collections, seagulls, higher education and support NSPCC

Cllr Dominic Twomey presents the Travelodge plans. Picture: LBBD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists