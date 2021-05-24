Young people discover art, design, film and media in Saturday clubs

Published: 4:34 PM May 24, 2021

Barking and Dagenham College said it was the first host institution in the country to run a film and media class part of the National Saturday Club programme. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

Young people have been exploring the world of art, design, technology and media as part of a national programme.

National Saturday Club offers people aged 13 to 16 a free opportunity to learn new skills, discover more about subjects they enjoy and learn about further and higher education and future careers.

Barking and Dagenham College launched the programme, which is an initiative of charity Saturday Club Trust, on its Rush Green campus earlier this year.

Art and design clubs were run for 10 weeks during the Saturday Club programme. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College.

Every Saturday for 10 weeks, about 50 young people attended special art, design and technology programmes at the college and in the new East London Institute of Technology.

It culminated in the participants showcasing their efforts to their friends and family.

The college’s schools and community engagement officer David Staley said: “The Saturday Club programme has been such a great opportunity for young people to try their hand at a range of skills they may not have tried before and they have been really enjoying it.

“The work they have been doing has been fantastic and I’m so pleased we’ve been able to host this event.”

The classes ranged from a taste of Esports and the roles within the industry, to art and design - including the chance to create products using 3D printing and laser cutting.

There were also film, audio and media classes.

The college offered the chance to experience the world of media using the on-campus recording studios, where participants scripted, recorded and edited their own productions.

Mr Staley said: “The film and screen industries offer an exciting and real opportunity for young people of all backgrounds.

“East London right now is a great place for young people who are interested in the business.

“This was a great opportunity to really showcase the fantastic opportunities out there for young people who may be interested in entering the industry."

Saturday Club Trust is supported by the Department for Education and Arts Council England.