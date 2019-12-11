Barking and Dagenham College students raise money to help Albanian earthquake victims

Students at Barking and Dagenham College's Technical Skills Academy raising money for victims of the Albanian earthquake. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Students from Barking and Dagenham College's Technical Skills Academy have raised £450 for victims of the earthquake in Albania that killed 51 people.

A group of students on the college's English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses, around a third of which are Albanian, asked teachers if they could raise money to help those affected by the earthquake, which lasted 30 seconds and injured 2,000 people on Tuesday, November 26.

The students managed to collect the money by selling cakes, sweets and raffle tickets at Barking Town Hall.

Redi Agaci, 17, who is originally from Albania, explained: "I am very proud to help my country.

"I feel happy that people from other countries are helping too, including my fellow students who helped with the fundraising who are from other countries including Afghanistan and Romania."