Student produces lockdown dance compilation video for Barking youth charity
- Credit: Barking and Dagenham College
A photography student at Barking and Dagenham College was commissioned to produce a video for a youth dance charity.
Barking and Dagenham Youth Dance (BDYD) provided Gloria Mezzanotte with a collection of footage filmed remotely by young people in lockdown and she edited it together into a video called This Is Me: Lockdown 1.
Barking charity BDYD mainly works with young people aged five to 19, offering arts projects, youth dance workshops, community arts events and career pathway activities.
Ms Mezzanotte's teacher, the college's photography programme leader David Bennett, said: “Gloria did a great job and it was an excellent work experience opportunity for her.
“We really appreciate local companies and organisations using the services of our talented graduates and students.
“It’s a win-win situation for students and businesses.”
Visit https://youtu.be/_Pd7KRIhE5A to watch the video on YouTube.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham firm named and shamed for not paying workers minimum wage
- 2 Stephen Port: Victims' families 'disappointed' by inquest delay
- 3 Builder accuses town hall of leaving family in 'slum' conditions at redeveloping Barking estate
- 4 Barking cricket coach urging people to 'stay at home' after suffering with Covid-19
- 5 Barking and Dagenham schools to remain closed
- 6 Tickets released for detective-led course on gangs and exploitation awareness
- 7 Rapid Covid-19 testing launches in Barking and Dagenham
- 8 Former Barking striker Max Watters getting Championship interest
- 9 Dagenham goalkeeper Justham says defensive competition is healthy
- 10 Barking and Dagenham Covid-19 vaccinations pass 1,000