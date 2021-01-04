News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Student produces lockdown dance compilation video for Barking youth charity

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:08 PM January 4, 2021   
A portrait photo of Barking & Dagenham College photography student Gloria Mezzanotte

Barking & Dagenham College photography student Gloria Mezzanotte was commissioned by BDYD to edit and produce a dance compilation video. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

A photography student at Barking and Dagenham College was commissioned to produce a video for a youth dance charity. 

Barking and Dagenham Youth Dance (BDYD) provided Gloria Mezzanotte with a collection of footage filmed remotely by young people in lockdown and she edited it together into a video called This Is Me: Lockdown 1. 

Barking charity BDYD mainly works with young people aged five to 19, offering arts projects, youth dance workshops, community arts events and career pathway activities.  

Ms Mezzanotte's teacher, the college's photography programme leader David Bennett, said: “Gloria did a great job and it was an excellent work experience opportunity for her. 

“We really appreciate local companies and organisations using the services of our talented graduates and students. 

“It’s a win-win situation for students and businesses.” 

Visit https://youtu.be/_Pd7KRIhE5A to watch the video on YouTube. 

Barking and Dagenham News

