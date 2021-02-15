Barking and Dagenham College student sets up own vehicle repair shop
- Credit: Barking and Dagenham College
A Barking and Dagenham College student is driving forward with his career by starting his own vehicle maintenance and repair business.
Harsharan Singh, 18, is studying to become a fully qualified light vehicle technician and has been interested in cars since he was young.
“I grew up around cars, my uncles have always been into cars and that sparked my interest in them,” he said.
After he left school, Mr Singh worked in a garage but decided last year to do further study.
He also set up HSMS, which stands for H Singh’s Motor Service, a business specialising in German vehicles including BMW, VW and Mercedes.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Singh currently works from his home in Chadwell Heath but has big plans and aims to “really progress” his business.
“I want to be able to move into my own premises, grow my clientele and size so we’re competing against the larger garages,” he said.
Most Read
- 1 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
- 2 Barking and Dagenham College student sets up own vehicle repair shop
- 3 Delays on the eastbound A13 after collision in Barking
- 4 Baba Ji, Covid-19 and run for Macmillan
- 5 Two men arrested in Tomasz Waga murder investigation
- 6 Three arrests as police bust Barking cannabis farm
- 7 Family raise funeral funds as two women charged over Dagenham man’s murder
- 8 Praise for 'amazing' NHS staff after Dagenham woman beats Covid
- 9 Meet the cop challenging misconceptions about the Met
- 10 Met urged to do more to tackle drug dealers in Barking and Dagenham