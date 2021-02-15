Barking and Dagenham College student sets up own vehicle repair shop

Published: 4:23 PM February 15, 2021

Harsharan Singh, 18, from Chadwell Heath has started his own vehicle maintenance and repair business, which specialises in German manufactured vehicles. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

A Barking and Dagenham College student is driving forward with his career by starting his own vehicle maintenance and repair business.

Harsharan Singh, 18, is studying to become a fully qualified light vehicle technician and has been interested in cars since he was young.

“I grew up around cars, my uncles have always been into cars and that sparked my interest in them,” he said.

After he left school, Mr Singh worked in a garage but decided last year to do further study.

He also set up HSMS, which stands for H Singh’s Motor Service, a business specialising in German vehicles including BMW, VW and Mercedes.

Mr Singh currently works from his home in Chadwell Heath but has big plans and aims to “really progress” his business.

“I want to be able to move into my own premises, grow my clientele and size so we’re competing against the larger garages,” he said.