Student's design to adorn hoardings at Barking development
A design student's artwork will be used to decorate construction site hoardings in Barking.
Havering resident Lois Ramsey, 18, who is studying art and design at Barking and Dagenham College, is developing a design to cover 45 boards surrounding a development in Axe Street.
The company behind the development - featuring apartments, retail and a cinema - approached the college about running a competition to come up with “a positive art graffiti message” for the hoardings.
Shapoorji Pallonji business manager Karen Muldowney said: “The first stage was to ask for ideas for the theme and then we asked students to come up with a design to fit that theme.”
Lois’ nature-themed design will be in place for about 18 months. She also received a £200 Amazon gift voucher as a prize.
“I felt that the flora and fauna theme would make a building site look just that bit happier,” she said.
