Painting and decorating students pay tribute to NHS
- Credit: Barking and Dagenham College
Painting and decorating students have created colourful tributes to NHS workers.
Barking and Dagenham College ran a competition for the students to showcase what they had learnt this term and to show appreciation for the NHS during the Covid pandemic.
Twenty students across three classes entered, each creating their own designs incorporating the NHS and rainbow colours.
Callum Atkins, 25, from Romford, was the overall winner.
“I decided to design it based on what the NHS is - the workers, the nurses and doctors - and fitted the symbolic rainbow colours into the idea,” he said.
You may also want to watch:
“I was so pleased to find out I won. I’m grateful to my tutor Geoff Hall for his support.”
A winner and runner-up were chosen from each class.
Most Read
- 1 Two extra wards for Barking and Dagenham in boundary change plans
- 2 Queen’s Hospital apologises after newborn suffers brain damage
- 3 UK's largest mobile crane swings into action in Barking
- 4 Police hunt Ilford man after shooting in Hackney
- 5 Covid-19: What can you now do with lockdown eased from March 29?
- 6 Riverside redevelopment plan in Barking gets green light
- 7 Ford site, homelessness, women's safety and stress awareness
- 8 Winning Barking mural design revealed
- 9 Barking and Dagenham drivers urged not to let engines idle as lockdown eases
- 10 Fire crews at scene of scrap metal fire in Barking