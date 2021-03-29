Painting and decorating students pay tribute to NHS

Published: 3:58 PM March 29, 2021

Callum Atkins, 25, from Romford was the overall winner of the NHS tribute competition. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

Painting and decorating students have created colourful tributes to NHS workers.

Barking and Dagenham College ran a competition for the students to showcase what they had learnt this term and to show appreciation for the NHS during the Covid pandemic.

Twenty students across three classes entered, each creating their own designs incorporating the NHS and rainbow colours.

Callum Atkins, 25, from Romford, was the overall winner.

“I decided to design it based on what the NHS is - the workers, the nurses and doctors - and fitted the symbolic rainbow colours into the idea,” he said.

“I was so pleased to find out I won. I’m grateful to my tutor Geoff Hall for his support.”

A winner and runner-up were chosen from each class.