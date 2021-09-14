College students lend a hand to improve recreation ground
College students have helped create a new outdoor area at a local recreation ground.
Barking and Dagenham College students studying carpentry and trowel trades lent a hand to create a new path and community garden at the nearby Park Lane Recreation Ground in Hornchurch.
The students spent one day a week at the site, putting their skills into action by planning their work, project managing and building.
Park chair Lisa Gunther said: “The students have done a fantastic job - we are so pleased with the result.
“We wanted a new path to make the park even more accessible to all but also because we really wanted people to think about their future paths.
“This was our chance to be able to offer students the chance to get some real work experience and think about the paths they want to take as they start out in their working life.”
The new areas are part of the park’s longer-term regeneration project.
