Call for community to get involved in Becontree centenary celebrations

Published: 1:00 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM March 22, 2021

The White House Dagenham has put the call out for the community to get involved in projects to mark the 100th anniversary of the Becontree Estate.

As reported by the Post on March 1, plans - in the form of the Becontree Forever programme - have been unveiled to celebrate the estate's centenary.

Part of those plans is a project that will see a new permanent public artwork go on display outside The White House in August.

The sculpture, designed by Shezad Dawood, will feature a digital animation intended to connect the estate's pre-industrial past with the present day.

Its title - Vision of Paradise - pays homage to working class people and references its relationship to the Ford Factory era.

With August mere months away, The White House curator Charlie Simpson is calling for the community to get involved: "We want to get a picture of everyday life in Becontree from people who have, or have had, that personal relationship with the estate."

Shezad Dawood's artwork - a site-responsive light installation outside The White House - will include historical and contemporary icons of Becontree. - Credit: The White House

Charlie is looking for memories and stories relating to the estate; objects, symbols, icons and motifs that represent Becontree and its residents; and home or phone videos which captures daily life in Becontree from the last 20 years.

Already set to be included in the animation are images of the Dagenham Idol and of a vintage Ford Capri.

Other symbols have been chosen through collaboration with the communities that make up contemporary Becontree, such as a white stork - the national bird of Lithuania - and Nigerian vegetable Amunututu.

The upcoming celebrations are intended to reflect Becontree's cultural resonance as the UK's biggest council estate, widely regarded as the most ambitious built between the First and Second World Wars.

The deadline for submissions is the end of March.

Email whitehouse@createlondon.org or visit @whitehousedagenham on Facebook or Instagram to get involved.

Details on the full programme are available at becontreeforever.uk/about

Becontree Forever is led by Barking and Dagenham Council in collaboration with partners such as schools on the estate, Arc Theatre, Barking and Dagenham Youth Dance, East End Women’s Museum, Love Music Hate Racism and Studio 3 Arts.