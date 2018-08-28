Community challenges discussed at event

Speakers at the community meet and greet event. Picture: Arslan Nafees Arslan Nafees

Politicians and community leaders shared their views on challenging disorder, racism and crime at an event in Dagenham.

The meet and greet, which took place at Castle Green, featured guest speakers including MEP Jean Lambert, Sgt Dave Bredemear of Dagenham’s safer neighbourhoods team and Bishop Richard Atkinson, chairman of Inter Faith Network UK.

The event, organised by iCare Dagenham, saw speakers discuss how community cohesion and harmony could be achieved.

It also featured stalls hosted by NHS and Met Police representatives to answer queries from guests, as well as activities for children while their parents listened to the speeches.

Arslan Nafees, the president of iCare Dagenham, said: “A culture of peace and harmony as a core value will certainly ensure peace within the society.”