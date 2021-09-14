News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Barking social enterprise welcomes back community with 'open house'

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:21 PM September 14, 2021   
Company Drinks hold Community Open House Day

Company Drinks hosted a community open day at its Barking Park home. - Credit: Company Drinks

A social enterprise and community space in Barking held an "open house" event to welcome people back to its home and garden.

Company Drinks hosted a range of activities, including workshops, tours of the garden, a wellbeing tombola and the launch of new art and design works, at its Barking Park base on Saturday, September 11.

The pavilion is now fully refurbished and accessible, with new design work by architect and designer Sahra Hersi for the club room as well as drawings by artist Susanna Wallis.

Special guests on the day included the Good Food Collective, Mobile Apothecary, #bookbikelondon and the Happy Hoppers. 

Company Drinks’ Shaun Tuck said: “It’s terrific being able to mingle at a community event once again.  

“We had visitors from our community and we created such a happy spirit all day.”

You may also want to watch:

Events
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Crime

Man from Dagenham charged with attempted rape and GBH

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Met Police signage

Crime

Man in critical condition after being hit with traffic cone in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Barking Town Hall

Politics

Final plan to change Barking and Dagenham ward boundaries revealed

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Katy-Anne Waite

Education News

Dagenham primary staff member scoops award for 'tireless' work in pandemic

Jon King

Author Picture Icon