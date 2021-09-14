Barking social enterprise welcomes back community with 'open house'

Published: 12:21 PM September 14, 2021

A social enterprise and community space in Barking held an "open house" event to welcome people back to its home and garden.

Company Drinks hosted a range of activities, including workshops, tours of the garden, a wellbeing tombola and the launch of new art and design works, at its Barking Park base on Saturday, September 11.

The pavilion is now fully refurbished and accessible, with new design work by architect and designer Sahra Hersi for the club room as well as drawings by artist Susanna Wallis.

Special guests on the day included the Good Food Collective, Mobile Apothecary, #bookbikelondon and the Happy Hoppers.

Company Drinks’ Shaun Tuck said: “It’s terrific being able to mingle at a community event once again.

“We had visitors from our community and we created such a happy spirit all day.”