Pony Madge spotted in Marks Gate as Wellgate Community Farm offers lockdown cheer

PUBLISHED: 17:07 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 30 April 2020

A local woman petting Wellgate Farm pony Madge as she walked around Marks Gate last Sunday. Picture: Rob Brown

A local woman petting Wellgate Farm pony Madge as she walked around Marks Gate last Sunday. Picture: Rob Brown

Archant

The Wellgate Community Farm is just £1,500 off its fundraising target of £5,000, as it seeks to mitigate the losses caused by coronavirus.

Wellgate farm trustee Rob Brown walking pony Madge around Marks Gate last Sunday. Picture: Rob BrownWellgate farm trustee Rob Brown walking pony Madge around Marks Gate last Sunday. Picture: Rob Brown

Despite financial difficulties, those involved with the farm still want to give back to the community.

Trustee Rob Brown has been involved with the Marks Gate centre for 24 years, having started as a volunteer at aged seven.

Last Sunday the 31-year-old decided to walk farm pony Madge around the local area to alleviate lockdown boredom.

He explains that although she is walked daily, this was Madge’s first community outing, which proved a roaring success: “It was very well received. I used my one hour of exercise to walk Madge while maintaining social distancing.

“It made people smile and gave the farm a few donations. A lady even cried with happiness!”

This weekend Madge is going to Collier Row. Further information can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

