Pony Madge spotted in Marks Gate as Wellgate Community Farm offers lockdown cheer

A local woman petting Wellgate Farm pony Madge as she walked around Marks Gate last Sunday. Picture: Rob Brown Archant

The Wellgate Community Farm is just £1,500 off its fundraising target of £5,000, as it seeks to mitigate the losses caused by coronavirus.

Despite financial difficulties, those involved with the farm still want to give back to the community.

Trustee Rob Brown has been involved with the Marks Gate centre for 24 years, having started as a volunteer at aged seven.

Last Sunday the 31-year-old decided to walk farm pony Madge around the local area to alleviate lockdown boredom.

He explains that although she is walked daily, this was Madge’s first community outing, which proved a roaring success: “It was very well received. I used my one hour of exercise to walk Madge while maintaining social distancing.

“It made people smile and gave the farm a few donations. A lady even cried with happiness!”

