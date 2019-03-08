Caught short: Barefaced woman wanting to pee on the street

A woman was seen squatting in Constable Mews, Dagenham. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

A woman was caught trying to save and not spend a penny by going to the loo in the middle of a street.

Ann Hyde stopped the cheeky lady just in the nick of time after spotting her in Constable Mews, Dagenham, on Saturday morning.

But it was her British Shorthair cat, Jazmin, that alerted the 58-year-old when the house-bound feline started 'acting like a meerkat' by pricking up its ears and sitting bolt upright as she looked down on the spectacle from a bedroom window.

Ann said: "I was disgusted. To think someone could do that in broad daylight in the middle of the street.

"She just had no shame."

The self-service checkout assistant rushed out of the door and raced across the street shouting at the woman, grabbing her arm and telling her where to go, before pushing her away.

The culprit then scarpered down the road.

Luckily, quick-thinking Ann got there before anything was left behind.

"I do think that if she had not been caught she would have marked her territory. I couldn't believe what had happened," she said.

It wasn't until she returned home that she realised the seriousness of the situation feeling a mixture of disgust and relief in case it had happened on a school day when pupils might have seen it.

But it wasn't the first time Ann had caught someone about to relieve themselves in the neighbourhood.

A couple of years ago she was driving home with her son Jason when they spotted a man squatting on a grass verge at the end of Stonard Road.

That time it was Jason's turn to leap to the rescue, with the guy struggling to pull up his pants as he was chased away.

Paying tribute to Jazmin, Ann said: "She did a good job. If she hadn't have been so interested, we probably would have seen a lot worse."

According to Raymond Martin, managing director of the British Toilet Association, spending a penny in public is a growing problem across the country because of a lack of public loos.

"If you take it to the nth degree, we're going back to the third world," he said before calling for more toilets to be made available.