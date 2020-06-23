Search

Advanced search

DWP data shows spike in Universal Credit claims across both Barking and Dagenham constituencies between April and May

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 June 2020

The latest Universal Credit figures give a constituency breakdown for the number of claims made in April and May. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

The latest Universal Credit figures give a constituency breakdown for the number of claims made in April and May. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Further data from the department of work and pensions (DWP) shows a spike in universal credit claims across both Barking and Dagenham constituencies between April and May.

Last week, the Post reported that the number of claims made across the borough rose by 46.4 per cent between April 9 and May 14, slightly exceeding the 43 pc increase recorded across London.

You may also want to watch:

Additional figures show how the numbers have grown in both Barking and Dagenham and Rainham, though part of the latter falls under the total figure for Havering.

Barking constituency experienced the bigger percentage increase; the extra 5,824 claims made between April and May equalled a jump of 47.8 pc.

Dagenham and Rainham saw 3,436 fresh claims, signalling a 40.2 pc rise overall.

There has been a marked surge in universal credit claims across the borough since March 12, 11 days before lockdown was formally announced.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘She loved her job’: Tribute to Dagenham teacher who dedicated 50 years to profession

Renee Collins. Picture: Sue Snushall

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

‘It’s hard for them to feel anything but grief’: Appeal launched after unexpected death of mum of two from Dagenham

L-R: Margaret, Daniel and Matthew. Picture: Jasmin Bath

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘She loved her job’: Tribute to Dagenham teacher who dedicated 50 years to profession

Renee Collins. Picture: Sue Snushall

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

‘It’s hard for them to feel anything but grief’: Appeal launched after unexpected death of mum of two from Dagenham

L-R: Margaret, Daniel and Matthew. Picture: Jasmin Bath

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Ogbonna is back in contention for West Ham as Haller and Snodgrass remain sidelined

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

DWP data shows spike in Universal Credit claims across both Barking and Dagenham constituencies between April and May

The latest Universal Credit figures give a constituency breakdown for the number of claims made in April and May. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Haircuts, pints and a one metre rule: More lockdown measures lifted

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a statement in the House of Commons on the reduction of further lockdown measures. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

Riverside School in Barking aims to put performing arts at estate’s heart with ambition to build £5m venue

Riverside School wants to build a £5million 350 capacity performing arts centre on its campus. Picture: Riverside