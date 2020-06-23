DWP data shows spike in Universal Credit claims across both Barking and Dagenham constituencies between April and May
PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 June 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Further data from the department of work and pensions (DWP) shows a spike in universal credit claims across both Barking and Dagenham constituencies between April and May.
Last week, the Post reported that the number of claims made across the borough rose by 46.4 per cent between April 9 and May 14, slightly exceeding the 43 pc increase recorded across London.
Additional figures show how the numbers have grown in both Barking and Dagenham and Rainham, though part of the latter falls under the total figure for Havering.
Barking constituency experienced the bigger percentage increase; the extra 5,824 claims made between April and May equalled a jump of 47.8 pc.
Dagenham and Rainham saw 3,436 fresh claims, signalling a 40.2 pc rise overall.
There has been a marked surge in universal credit claims across the borough since March 12, 11 days before lockdown was formally announced.
