Thousands of residents must pay to park outside their home from July

Thousands of people will have to pay to park outside their homes after the council announced it is rolling out controlled parking zones to more than 100 roads.

Barking and Dagenham Council revealed on Monday that people will be charged to park outside their homes in four CPZs which will be up and running from July 1.

Only eligible residents and businesses that have paid for a permit will able to park within the zones during set times. People will still need to get visitor permits.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We know one of the biggest bugbears for residents is parking and we’re making our borough safer, greener and fairer for everyone by introducing these CPZs which put people first.

“The CPZs will reduce the number of non-local vehicles that can park in the area. They will also help to make areas safer for pupils by making it harder for drivers to park inconsiderately near schools.”

Charges depend on how much pollution a vehicle churns out and the number of cars per household. Costs range from £18 all the way up to £245.

The announcement came after the council was slammed for giving 40 councillors free parking permits in 2018, according to a response to a freedom of information request.

But the council said a public consultation saw 8,117 households asked for their views on extending the CPZs and that only 13 per cent objected.

Cllr Mullane said: “This isn’t about making money, it’s about listening to our residents, reducing congestion and improving air quality and safety on our roads.

“Some people can’t park near their home because drivers use their streets as free car parks, and there have been incidents where the emergency services and our refuse trucks have struggled to get down some roads.”

The council also predicts the CPZs will protect people from traffic congestion from TfL’s expansion of the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) to inner London in 2021.

It will see drivers of vehicles that don’t meet minimum emission standards having to pay a charge to enter Newham and other ULEZ areas.

The council argues that some drivers may try parking in Barking and Dagenham to avoid coughing up.

For full details visit the council’s website.