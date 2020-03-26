There With You Barking and Dagenham: List of coronavirus support groups, networks and organisations

There With You - the Barking and Dagenham Post's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis. Archant

Do you have a support group or organisation in Barking and Dagenham which is helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic? Email reporter cash.boyle@archant.co.uk and we will update the directory.

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

You may also want to watch:

Groups and organisations (in alphabetical order):

BD Can scheme: The faith and voluntary sectors, with the support of the council, are helping Barking and Dagenham residents who are struggling during the coronavirus crisis. To get support from BD Can, email bdcan@lbbd.gov.uk or call 020 8215 3000.

Hedgecock Foodbank: Volunteers at the Hedgecock Community Centre in Stephen Jewers Gardens, Barking, drop off food at recipients’ door for them to collect. Visit hedgecockcentre.org.uk or call 0330 321 0173 for more information.