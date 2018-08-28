Barking and Dagenham Council adopts IHRA’s definition of antisemitism
PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 February 2019
Andreas Grieger PHOTOGRAPHER
Barking and Dagenham Council has unanimously agreed to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.
Last week the borough’s councillors voted in favour after the motion was put forward by the Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement.
The motion read: “This council expresses alarm at the rise in antisemitism in recent years across the UK.
“This includes incidents when criticism of Israel has been expressed using antisemitic tropes.
“Criticism of Israel can be legitimate, but not if it employs the tropes of imagery and antisemitism.”
Welcoming the decision, Cllr Ashraf said: “We treat the issue with seriousness especially in the week where we have just marked Holocaust Memorial Day with a significant event.
“We would like to reiterate our commitment to ensuring everyone in our borough is treated with the respect that they deserve. Our borough is no place for hate as we are one borough and one community.”