Search

Advanced search

Huge Hollywood-style Dagenham Film Studios given go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 11:49 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 07 July 2020

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Archant

Plans for London’s largest Hollywood-style film studios in Dagenham have been given the go-ahead.

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be FirstAn artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

The £110million proposals for six sound stages, workshops for set construction, post-production offices and hair and make-up spaces on the 22-acre former Sanofi pharmaceutical factory site won unanimous approval from Barking and Dagenham Council on Monday night.

Dagenham Studios will feature 140,000 sq ft of sound stages, 85,200 sq ft of offices and 174,500 sq ft of workshops.

Council leader Darren Rodwell said: “This will mean thousands of jobs and educational opportunities for local people. Where once Dagenham was known for Ford and factories, we will be making films and a new bright new future for our borough.”

The decision came nine months after the project’s original backer, Pacifica Ventures, which designed the studios where Breaking Bad was made, pulled out over Brexit concerns.

But the council vowed to press on alone and its investment arm Be First is still in talks with potential joint venture partners. It has released £3.4m to cover any pre-development costs.

Over the past five years the council has built up its own film unit, which it said has “established extremely good links with the industry and highlighted the challenges the industry is facing in terms of a shortage of studio space in London”.

It has already attracted big-budget films such as Marvel’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Black Widow and Doctor Strange, as well as hit TV dramas including Netflix’s Black Mirror.

The town hall estimates the studios will bring an initial 1,200 extra jobs to Barking and Dagenham.

The council’s head of film, Lisa Dee, said: “Barking and Dagenham is already a magnet for movie-makers. Two of the UK’s biggest features were filmed in Dagenham last year — Black Widow by Marvel and Morbius by Sony Pictures.

“As London is moving a lot of work east, we are finding more crew and production workers are actually living in east, south-east and north London areas, so we’re on their doorstep, which makes Dagenham Studios such a great geographical fit the next generation of creatives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

People caught dumping bags of waste and throwing tissues out car window in Barking receive fines

Faircross Avenue, at the intersection with Park Avenue, in Barking - near where a male was caught fly tipping. Picture: Google

Council leader visits site of affordable home development in Barking

McLaren Construction's regional managing director Darren Gill, executive director Kim Bromley-Derry, Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and Be First's construction director Tom Mather at the Linton Road site. Picture: Andrew Baker

Huge Hollywood-style Dagenham Film Studios given go-ahead

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Coronavirus: Consortium including Ford Dagenham stops production after 13,000 ventilators

Staff celebrate the consortium's final ventilators being sent out to be used by the NHS. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Businesses welcome ‘Super Saturday’ in Barking and Dagenham

Pubs, restaurants and barbershops were among the businesses reopening in Barking and Dagenham as lockdown restrictions were eased further on 'Super Saturday' July 4. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

People caught dumping bags of waste and throwing tissues out car window in Barking receive fines

Faircross Avenue, at the intersection with Park Avenue, in Barking - near where a male was caught fly tipping. Picture: Google

Council leader visits site of affordable home development in Barking

McLaren Construction's regional managing director Darren Gill, executive director Kim Bromley-Derry, Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and Be First's construction director Tom Mather at the Linton Road site. Picture: Andrew Baker

Huge Hollywood-style Dagenham Film Studios given go-ahead

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Coronavirus: Consortium including Ford Dagenham stops production after 13,000 ventilators

Staff celebrate the consortium's final ventilators being sent out to be used by the NHS. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Businesses welcome ‘Super Saturday’ in Barking and Dagenham

Pubs, restaurants and barbershops were among the businesses reopening in Barking and Dagenham as lockdown restrictions were eased further on 'Super Saturday' July 4. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Hammers have a ‘renewed’ belief says striker Antonio

West Ham United's Michail Antonio challenges for the ball with Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (right) during the Premier League match at St James' Park

Huge Hollywood-style Dagenham Film Studios given go-ahead

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Businesses welcome ‘Super Saturday’ in Barking and Dagenham

Pubs, restaurants and barbershops were among the businesses reopening in Barking and Dagenham as lockdown restrictions were eased further on 'Super Saturday' July 4. Picture: Ken Mears

Boxing returns with behind-closed-doors BT Studios bill

Light middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

West Ham Women to move to Chadwell Heath base

The main stand during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020