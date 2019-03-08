Council tenant gives up Dagenham flat where man was shot

After hosting suspected cannabis factory and playing scene to a shooting, a council flat in Dagenham has been brought back into use.

Police officers and paramedics attended Hawkwell House in Dagenham on March 21, where one man's gunshot wounds left him with 'life-changing' injuries.

Another man later came in to an east London hospital, also with gunshot wounds. His injuries were potentially 'life-changing'. A man who came to hospital with him was arrested for the cultivation of cannabis.

Less than four weeks later, one-bed flat has been returned to public use after a council officer convinced the tenant to give the property up voluntarily.

The authority could have lost thousands of pounds in court costs and rent in months of litigation.

Council leader and councillor Darren Rodwell said: “This is very good news and I would like to personally commend the member of staff who has been able to achieve this in record time.

“Her efforts saved the council what would have been a long drawn out process and tens of thousands of pounds in legal costs.

“This action sends out a clear message too – with the number of people waiting for a council home, having one and using it as an opportunity to make a quick buck and making life miserable for others is something we will not tolerate.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said any report of anti-social behaviour would be act on by the council to 'get the desired result'.